Need a vaccine? You don't need an appointment this week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Health officials said you don't need an appointment this week, and they'll update that guidance in the coming weeks.

ATLANTA — If you haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, you can get one at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week without the hassle of trying to make an appointment, health officials said.

Starting Sunday, April 18, the Mercedes-Benz Community Vaccination Center will offer walk-up vaccinations daily without an appointment for first or second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, they said.

Those without an appointment should report to Gate 1 for on-site check-in. If you are in need of second doses you must make sure it has been at least 21 days since your initial appointment, and you must bring your completed vaccination cards from their first dose appointments, they said.

The hours for this week are:

· Sunday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

· Monday, April 19, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

· Tuesday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

· Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

· Thursday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

· Friday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you prefer to make an appointment, you can do so here.

You do not need to live in Fulton County to get a vaccine at this site. Anyone who is currently eligible, according to the governor's office can get an appointment.

The vaccine is offered to anyone at no charge. You do not need insurance, either.

Parking is free in the silver or red lots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For a map of the stadium grounds, including parking lots, click here.

Those not driving can take MARTA to the stadium. The GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center station will drop you off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s front door. For more information about taking MARTA, click here.