Mercedes-Benz Stadium named as FEMA mass vaccination site

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been announced as one of FEMA's mass vaccination sites to provide coronavirus vaccines for what officials called an underserved community.

The stadium was one of two large facilities that was mentioned during Friday morning's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

The site will be capable of administering about 6,000 shots in arms per day -- or about 42,000 doses per week -- and operate seven days a week for an eight-week period.

The White House is deploying federal teams immediately to work hand-in-hand with the state and local jurisdictions, and the site is expected to be up and running in the next two weeks.

The Community Vaccination Center will utilize primarily federal staff in support of state and local governments. Representatives from Fulton County, GEMA, Georgia DPH, FEMA and other supporting partners will be meeting Friday to develop the plans for site setup and operations.

During this pilot period, the federal government will provide limited direct vaccine allocation to the site through FEMA—as we do through federal entities for other federal programs.

The site was identified using a range of criteria, most central to those is the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. This tool was created to help emergency response planners and public health officials identify and map communities that will most likely need support before, during, and after a hazardous event.

The index takes into consideration critical data points, including socioeconomic status, household composition, minority status, languages, housing type and transportation.

Site considerations for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium location included its accessibility to and from public transportation – including MARTA Rail (Green and Blue Line GWCC/CNN Center, and Vine City stop), Para-transit (MARTA Mobility) and numerous bus routes – as well as its central location within metro Atlanta, allowing it to also serve eligible populations in DeKalb and Clayton Counties.