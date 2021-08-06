Mercedes-Benz Stadium site administered 300,452 COVID vaccines

11Alive spoke to 15-year-old Sebastian Montana who got the 300,000th vaccine on the last day Mercedes Benz administered the shots.

ATLANTA — The mass vaccination site at Mercedes Benz Stadium officially closed Monday after five months of administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials at MBS said they reached their targeted milestone and administered a total of 300,452 vaccines.

11Alive spoke to 15-year-old Sebastian Montana who received the 300,000th vaccine on the last day the Benz administered the shots.

"It's really exciting to be fully vaccinated. Now that I know that I am a bit safer from COVID," Sebastian said. "Since other people are getting their shots, it feels nice that I don't have to worry about getting people sick."

Sebastian's mother, Irma Montana, said she was very scared for her kids' health and just wanted them to be able to get back to a semi-normal life again.

Sebastian also said he feels safer to go back to school in-person now.