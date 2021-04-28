Mercedes-Benz Stadium to continue to serve as vaccination site through June 15

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be the only vaccine used at this site.

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will continue to serve as a mass vaccination site through June 15.

In a news release Wednesday, officials said it would extend the operation for an additional four weeks. This will allow more Georgians the opportunity to receive the shots.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be the only vaccine used at this site.

The site has been open since March, helping facilitate vaccinations for thousands of people from around the metro Atlanta area, becoming an easily-accessible hub for those seeking out the COVID-19 vaccine.

The stadium reported earlier this month crossing the 200,000 vaccinations threshold.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ vaccines ✅



We’re not done yet! Keep it going Georgia 👏 pic.twitter.com/e42cFfpUOQ — MercedesBenzStadium (@MBStadium) April 19, 2021

Recently, it has been open many days for walk-up vaccinations, helping make the vaccine more readily available for segments of the population who weren't able to book an appointment early on.

It has had to close for some sporting events, particularly with the Atlanta United soccer season starting up, but has otherwise been open every day.

Officials said residents may continue to register online for appointments, and walk-up availability will continue throughout the operation period.