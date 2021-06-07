It's the final day of COVID vaccines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The site vaccinated around 300,000 people since it opened in March.

ATLANTA — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday is your last chance.

The community vaccination site will be open for walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are being offered to anyone over 12 years old.

They said they are closing because the vaccine is widely available at healthcare facilities, grocery stores and pharmacies.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped this center provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The center was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Georgia and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”