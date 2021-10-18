Miami private school asks vaccinated students to stay home for 30 days

The Centner Academy's cited reason for the quarantine has already been debunked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Miami-based private school that made headlines for asking its staff to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing debunked information, is now requiring vaccinated students to quarantine for a month.

A letter obtained by WSVN shows the Centner Academy is asking parents to hold off on vaccinating their students against COVID-19 for reasons the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has already disproven.

"…if you are considering the vaccine for your Centner Academy student(s), we ask that you hold off until the Summer when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease," WSVN reports the letter sent to parents states.

Vaccine shedding is the "release or discharge of any vaccine components in or outside of the body," according to the CDC. Experts say this only occurs in vaccines that use a weakened version of the virus or live virus — which the COVID-19 vaccine does not.

"None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus," the CDC wrote. You can learn more about debunked vaccine myths here.

Centner Academy is also reportedly asking students who do get the vaccine to stay home for 30 days post-vaccination to combat a "potential impact" on fellow students.

One of the school's co-founders released the following statement on the decision to The Washington Post.

“The school is not opining as to whether unexplained phenomena have a basis in fact, however we prefer to err on the side of caution when making decisions that impact the health of the school community,” David Centner told the national outlet.