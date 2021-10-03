Here is who will now be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia

Here's a full breakdown of who in Georgia will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on March 15.

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced even more Georgians will be eligible for receiving the COVID vaccine beginning Monday, March 15.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, here's a full breakdown of who in Georgia is, or will soon be, eligible to receive the vaccine:

Previously:

Prior to this point, these groups have been eligible to receive the vaccine:

Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Adults aged 65+ and their caregivers

Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders|

Monday, March 8:

In addition to the groups listed above, the following groups became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine:

Educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers

Intellectual Disability is a disability characterized by significant limitations in both intellectual functioning and in adaptive behavior, which covers many everyday social and practical skills. This disability originates before the age of 22.

A developmental disability is a physical or mental impairment that happens before the age of 22, is expected to last a lifetime, and impacts at least three activities of daily living. Activities of daily living include self-care; receptive and expressive language; learning; mobility; self-direction; capacity for independent living; and economic self-sufficiency.

Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications:

Malignancies requiring active treatment

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including organ transplant (bone marrow or solid organ) within 2 years

Critical congenital heart disease

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Sickle cell disease

Diabetes

Obesity (BMI >95%)

Cystic fibrosis

Significant neurologic injury or condition (e.g. hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, traumatic brain injury, congenital anomaly, acute flaccid myelitis) with functional/developmental impairment (e.g. cerebral palsy, developmental disability, prematurity, mitochondrial disease)

Technology dependence (e.g. BiPAP, trach)

Monday, March 15

The new group of people eligible for the vaccine are the following:

All Georgians over the age of 55

Georgians (16 years and older) with the following high-risk health conditions:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Cystic fibroses

Diabetes

Hypertension

Heart conditions

Immunocompromised state

Liver disease

Neurological conditions, like dementia, Parkinson's, ALS

Overweight and obesity (BMI > 25kg)

Pulmonary fibrosis

Sickle Cell Disease

Thalassemia

Those who are not covered under these categories can still register at the Georgia Department of Public Health's MyVaccineGeorgia website for email updates and learn when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to state officials, those 55 and older who have already registered through the state site will automatically get a notification about their eligibility. For all others, registration through the vaccine site will open Monday at 6 a.m.

The state also said it has plans to possibly extend eligibility to all adults by the end of the month.

The state also now has a total of nine mass coronavirus vaccination sites across the state. Four of them are open now - in Fulton, Bibb, Dougherty and Habersham counties. The remaining five sites - in Chatham, Ware, Washington, Bartow and Muscogee counties - will open on March 17.