Emory experts detail new technology that helps track racial disparities with COVID-19 vaccine

Emory health experts will meet to discuss a new online tracker that aids in finding the racial disparities with COVID-19 vaccine distributions on Thursday morning.

The meeting will take place virtually at 9:30 a.m.

The new technology is formally known as the COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard. The online tracker helps researchers track and understand Covid-19 hotspots as well as understand the “determinants” that impact them.

The briefing will include remarks from Shivani Patel, PhD a global health epidemiologist. She works at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.

Patel plans to address inequities such as vaccine availability, cases, death rates, hospitalizations, and more.