Emory experts detail new technology that helps track racial disparities with COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The media briefing has concluded. You will be able to re-watch it above this story momentarily.
Original story below
Emory health experts will meet to discuss a new online tracker that aids in finding the racial disparities with COVID-19 vaccine distributions on Thursday morning.
The meeting will take place virtually at 9:30 a.m.
The new technology is formally known as the COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard. The online tracker helps researchers track and understand Covid-19 hotspots as well as understand the “determinants” that impact them.
The briefing will include remarks from Shivani Patel, PhD a global health epidemiologist. She works at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.
Patel plans to address inequities such as vaccine availability, cases, death rates, hospitalizations, and more.
Georgia state officials met at Morehouse School of Medicine on Feb. 11 to discuss barriers African Americans face when it comes to receiving the vaccine.