Nursing home offers staff bonuses, other incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 vaccine was expected to be the lightening rod to help protect the elderly in nursing homes from the virus. However, some staff members are not so eager to sign up.

One group of nursing homes are now offering incentives to get more staff members vaccinated.

A.G. Rhodes is doing what it can to make the COVID-19 vaccine enticing to apprehensive staff members. Across its three locations, 33 percent of staff and 62 percent of residents have received the Pfizer vaccine.

"When it comes down to being the first and trying something new even though the research has been there for a long time, people struggle with that, being first," said Mary Newton, AG Rhodes spokesperson.

A.G. Rhodes decided to sweeten the deal by offering raffle prizes to staff members, $500 bonuses, TV sets, and paid time off to staff who get the vaccine.

"One thing I know about most people especially A.G. Rhodes, they like a give away," said AG Rhodes Recreational Therapist, Sonya Williams.

"Yeah we love gifts," echoed Jovonne Harvey, Admissions and marketing director.

Staff members, like Harvey, have been reluctant to get the shot for a number of reasons, such as "the newness of the vaccine and how quick it was produced," she said.

It took a pep talk from her husband and physician friend to convince her to get the shot.

"She was like I feel like it’s our duty. It’s our duty to protect ourselves because you’re protecting the next person," she said.

Twenty six A.G. Rhodes residents have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis. A total of 154 workers have had the virus – one died, according to management.

Williams is now on her second dose. She said getting the vaccine was a no brainer. She hopes to be an example for colleagues to step up.

"Take your chances, be brave and protect the people we love and the people we serve," said Williams.