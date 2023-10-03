Doctor urges parents to keep checking for COVID-19 vaccines at pediatrician's office

Wellstar Pediatrician Dr. Joanna Dolgoff said getting vaccines are important because viruses are spreading more rapidly since school has been back in session.

HIRAM, Ga. — Pharmacies across metro Atlanta have begun administering the latest COVID booster shot, but some parents said finding one for their kids has been difficult.

Wellstar Pediatrician Dr. Joanna Dolgoff said getting vaccines are important because viruses are spreading more rapidly since school has been back in session.

"We have been seeing a huge uptick in all of the respiratory viruses in children since going back to school. So, COVID, flu, RSV," Dolgoff said.

However, Dr. Dolgoff said she doesn't have any vials of the new, COVID-19 booster in her office.

"The new, COVID vaccine is not widely available for pediatricians, at this time," Dolgoff said. "We're waiting for supplies to increase and for other logistical factors."

On social media, parents in Alpharetta and Dunwoody have been posting in search of the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids because their children's physician hasn't had it available.

Dr. Dolgoff said the demand is rising.

"Vaccine rates did drop during COVID," Dolgoff said. "And we are seeing them start to increase back towards pre-pandemic levels."

It's a national delay. In a press briefing Friday, Dr. Mandy Cohen with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the adult doses rolled out first. It's predicted that the children's vaccine will be coming in the next few weeks.

"It's important to get the new COVID vaccine to prevent COVID disease and also to prevent severe COVID disease," Dolgoff said. "It is possible to get COVID with the COVID vaccine, but usually, you will get a less severe form of the disease."

Until her office receives booster shots, Dolgoff urges parents to keep checking. And to stay on top of annual appointments and shots.