FDA delays meeting on COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The FDA said it was pushing back the meeting to allow time for Pfizer to provide more data on doing a three-dose regimen, instead of two, of the vaccine.

WASHINGTON — Federal health regulators on Friday delayed next week's public meeting to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data.

The surprise announcement by the Food and Drug Administration raises questions about how soon youngsters could get the shots. The FDA's outside experts were set to evaluate the first data on COVID-19 vaccinations in toddlers and babies.

The FDA said Pfizer has new data available from its ongoing vaccine study — and the agency needs more time to evaluate it.

Pfizer said in a statement it wants to wait for data on whether three-doses should be given, instead of two, before moving forward with FDA authorization.

The expert panel had been scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine if children under 5 should start getting extra-low doses of Pfizer’s vaccine before it’s clear if they’ll need two shots or three.