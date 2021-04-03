Publix opens online reservation system for vaccines appointments at 148 Georgia locations

Eligible Georgians can schedule them through their online system now for appointment times starting March 8.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 vaccinations are available at dozens of Publix pharmacies across the state.

The grocery store chain said in a news release that it was opening its online reservation system Thursday for appointments at 148 of its pharmacies in the state.

Publix said some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time. However, they might receive vaccine doses in the future.

Right now the shots are available to eligible Georgians, such as law enforcement officers and fire personnel, healthcare workers, 65+ and their caregivers, and long term care facilities' residents and their caregivers.

The group of eligible Georgians will expand in just a few days. Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that starting Monday, March 8, Pre-K through 12 educators and staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions will be eligible for vaccinations.

In order to receive a shot, Publix is offering vaccinations by appointments only. Eligible Georgians can schedule them through their online system now for appointment times starting March 8.

Vaccinations are free. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Publix added that Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.