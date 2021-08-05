All Publix pharmacies to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations starting today

Publix says all appointments will be honored alongside those walking up, while supplies last.

ATLANTA — Starting May 10, appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine at all Publix pharmacies will not be required.

In a press release, the grocery giant said it would accept walk-in customers who are looking to get the vaccine. But that doesn't mean those who currently have or decide to schedule an appointment will be pushed to the wayside.

Publix says all appointments will be honored alongside those walking up, while supplies last.

Anyone arriving without an appointment will be able to choose between a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, pending availability. Those who opt for the Moderna vaccine will be given an appointment to return for their second dose.

"Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available," Publix wrote.

Vaccines at Publix pharmacies are available to individuals 18 and older.