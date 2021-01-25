Publix announces new appointments, plans for additional COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system

ATLANTA — Publix announced Monday that the state of Georgia has selected 139 of their pharmacies to receive another batch of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They said not all of the previously announced 108 pharmacies will receive additional vaccines at this time, but added that they may receive more in the future.

The shots Publix will distribute are the Moderna vaccine, they said.

“We’re grateful to continue working with the state of Georgia to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to our Georgia communities,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As more doses become available, it’s our hope we can help more people in our communities receive this important vaccination.”

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. The system will open Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. for appointment times starting Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Jan. 30.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Tift, Troup and Walton.

Only those eligible to receive the vaccine should make appointments. The state is still in Phase 1A+, which includes first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.