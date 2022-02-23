Here's where you can earn a $100 gift card after getting vaccinated for COVID-19

The gift cards are on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. —

People who live in Snellville will have an opportunity to earn a $100 gift card after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, along with several other community organizations, is hosting a vaccination clinic Saturday.

The shots will be available to people ages five and older who are eligible for the vaccine, according to a news release. The pop-up clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on site. However, gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said.

People can head to Lenora Park Gym at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. There are no appointments and vaccinations will be administered on a walk-in basis, according to a news release.