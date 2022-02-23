Here's where you can earn a $100 gift card after getting vaccinated for COVID-19

SNELLVILLE, Ga. —
People who live in Snellville will have an opportunity to earn a $100 gift card after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, along with several other community organizations, is hosting a vaccination clinic Saturday.
The shots will be available to people ages five and older who are eligible for the vaccine, according to a news release. The pop-up clinic will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on site. However, gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, organizers said.
People can head to Lenora Park Gym at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. There are no appointments and vaccinations will be administered on a walk-in basis, according to a news release.
The Greater Eastside Gwinnett Chamber, Gwinnett CARES, Gwinnett County Health Department, Gwinnett County NAACP, the Rho Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett are all helping to facilitate this event.