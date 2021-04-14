'So far we know of no issues' | UGA says nearly 200 doses of J&J shot given on campus before temporary suspension

The university's health center received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, which was approximately 5,000 doses.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University Health Center at the University of Georgia said 188 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had already been administered when it temporarily suspended the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" on Monday.

The health center received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, which was approximately 5,000 doses, according to a release.

Since then, the health center announced it will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to temporarily halt the use of the J&J shot.

"So far we know of no issues," said UGA's Medical Oversight Task Force.

The UHC also announced Wednesday it extended invitations to all faculty, staff and students to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The health center said nearly 55,000 invitations were sent out. So far, as of Tuesday, April 13, the UHC said 12,355 individuals have received a vaccine at the center and out of those individuals, 4,327 are now fully vaccinated.

"We remain committed to administering the vaccine as efficiently as possible until everyone who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine," said the task force. "This week, as an added incentive, we are offering special 'Georgia Strong/Dawg Strong' T-shirt to all those inoculated at the UHC."

The UHC said it will receive additional shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week, which will allow the center to accommodate up to 1,000 individuals per day.