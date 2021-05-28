ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg concert headlined by the rock band Teenage Bottlerocket is charging guests just $18 if they can prove they're fully vaccinated.
If unvaccinated, well there's a fee for that.
Promoters of the concert, which is being held at VFW Post 39, are selling $18 tickets for people who bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards.
On the promotion's website, concertgoers are told they will need to have their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine prior to the concert.
If not, then tickets for unvaccinated people are a flat $999.999. People who buy a discounted ticket and don't provide proof of their vaccination will have to pay the remaining $981.99, the website says.
"We are NOT telling you what to do here, we are making a business decision and letting the market decide. If someone wants to come in unvaccinated, they will scare off a large number of patrons and will need to pay the difference," the promotion's website reads.
Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order forbidding vaccine passports.
The order said vaccine passports would create two classes of citizens based on vaccinations for everyday activities such as eating at a restaurant or going to the movies.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lighting will stop restricting jerseys from opposing teams after viral video with Panthers fan
- Polk Sheriff Grady Judd issues warning to two 'beefing' gangs accused of 16 drive-by shootings
- Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting outside Tampa hotel
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
- 2 arrested in connection to 13-year-old Florida girl's disappearance
- Flying over Memorial Day? Expect long lines at airports
- Tampa Bay will face Carolina in second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
- Headless alligator found in Manatee County, FWC says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter