Booster shots now available for some teens in Georgia | What to know

As of Monday, some teens are now eligible for the COVID booster.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health has expanded eligibility for some teens to get the COVID booster starting Monday.

Here are some of the guidelines:

Teens must be 16 or 17 years old. The only approved vaccine for anyone younger than 18, either for an initial vaccination or a booster is the Pfizer vaccine.

At least six months must pass, after completing the primary doses of the vaccine, in order to be eligible for the booster.

Where to get the shot:

No appointment is needed for boosters during clinic hours in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray Pickens and Whitfield counties, the DPH said.

Additionally, if teens need to get their initial COVID vaccinations, they don't need appointments during clinic hours at county health departments in Georgia, according to the DPH.

You can also check with your local provider or pharmacy for an appointment.