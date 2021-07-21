What we know | Timeline for vaccines for younger kids

Pfizer is still conducting its clinical trials but could get data back for kids ages 5 to 11 in September.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases across the nation are back on the rise.

Doctors said they're seeing more young victims of COVID, kids under the age of 12 who still can't get a vaccine because one hasn't been approved for them yet.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, four children in Georgia have died from COVID-19.

The latest data from DPH shows just three weeks ago, kids were averaging 10 new cases per day. Now that number is up to 63.

The graph below shows cases over the last year in Georgia for children up to age 9.

Pharmaceutical companies are working with the hopes of eventually making the vaccine available to children who are not currently not eligible.

Here's a look at the timeline.

It's also possible it could seek emergency use for that age group that same month and for kids 2 to 5 as early as October.