UGA says vaccines, masks and tests optional for fall football games, board of health pushes back

The Athens Clarke County Board of Health is asking UGA to reinstate face coverings on campus and require COVID-19 vaccines.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Board of Health is pleading with the University of Georgia after the school announced they would not require masks and proof of vaccinations for the upcoming football season.

The ACCBOH is asking UGA to:

Reinstate mandatory face coverings on campus and lobby the board of health to allow it.

The university to require COVID-19 vaccines

Reactivate the Preventative Measures Advisory Board

Add more incentives and more opportunities to walk up and get vaccinated

The school is offering walk-up vaccine appointments at the Tate Student Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 24- 26, Aug. 30- 31 and Sept. 2.

Beginning next week, any student who gets the shot will be entered into a drawing to win $1,000 cash.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 24 data shows about 5% of eligible Georgians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That leaves half of the population of eligible residents still without the shots.