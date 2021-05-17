US to share additional 20 million COVID vaccine doses, 80 million in total

The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according to the senior administration official.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, according to a senior administration official.

The doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according to the senior administration official, who previewed the plans on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden's official announcement.

It comes on top of the Biden administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.