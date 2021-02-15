Officials to conduct roundtable on vaccine hesitance and equity in Latino community

Gov. Brian Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be in Gainesville today.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be in Gainesville today for a roundtable to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine in the Latino community.

The roundtable will specifically address "hesitancy and equity among members of the Latino community" with regards to the vaccine, according to a release from the Governor's Office.

The roundtable will be held at 9:45 a.m.

According to the Governor's Office, Kemp and Toomey will be joined by Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King and Gainesville community leaders.