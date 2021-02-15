Officials to conduct roundtable on vaccine hesitance and equity in Latino community

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be in Gainesville today for a roundtable to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine in the Latino community.
The roundtable will specifically address "hesitancy and equity among members of the Latino community" with regards to the vaccine, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
The roundtable will be held at 9:45 a.m.
According to the Governor's Office, Kemp and Toomey will be joined by Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King and Gainesville community leaders.
It'll be happening at the Gainesville Ballroom on Atlanta Highway.