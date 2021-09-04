20-year-old recounts adverse reaction to J&J vaccine

"My fever went up to 104.3 and I was having chills, shakes, body aches," she said. "It's just been really scary with all of these symptoms that I didn't expect."

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dizziness, shortness of breath, and feeling lightheaded are just a few of the symptoms 20-year-old Sarah Gant, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, experienced when she had an adverse reaction to her Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Gant received the shot from her primary doctor's office in Tuscaloosa on Thursday morning. By that evening, she realized something was wrong.

"I started feeling really dizzy," she said.

Gant explained she was also having heart palpitations. She called 911 and paramedics came to her home. They told her she was having an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"My fever went up to 104.3 and I was having chills, shakes, body aches," she said. "It's just been really scary with all of these symptoms that I didn't expect."

Gant said she ended up going to the emergency room because she had never had this type of reaction to a shot before.

On Friday, after several people also experienced adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Georgia Department of Public Health paused administering the vaccine in Cumming.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, having these adverse reactions to the vaccine is rare. However, some doctors are seeing more noticeable symptoms after vaccinating their younger patients.

"Now, we're vaccinating young people, their immune system responds very quickly to these vaccines," said Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. William Schaffner. "So, we're seeing more of these reactions."

Schaffner said it is common for young people to have mild symptoms anywhere between 24 and 48 hours after receiving the vaccine.