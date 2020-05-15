Watch it again: Dobbins Air Force Reserve C-130 flyover for North Georgia

All those both near and in the flight path were encouraged to turn their eyes to the skies.

ATLANTA — It was a majestic sight for many across north Georgia - a giant C-130 aircraft buzzing low across blue skies, all in a display of thanks for those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday evening, members of the Dobbins Air Reserve's 94th Airlift Wings took off from the Marietta military base in the C-130H3 Hercules and traversed the state's northern suburbs to salute the heroic efforts of healthcare workers, essential workers and first responders.

The flyover began at Dobbins ARB in Marietta, before passing over hospitals in Kennesaw, Canton, Jasper, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville and Hiram.

All those both near and in the flight path were encouraged to turn their eyes to the skies, and 11Alive viewers shared photos of their views from Woodstock, Marietta, Canton and Dallas.

Thursday's flyover comes just about two weeks after the US Navy Blue Angles and US Air Force Thunderbirds streaked across the skies in a similar salute.

And on Friday, the Georgia Air Guard's 165th Airlift Wing will conduct a similar flyover across the state at 10 a.m. The C-130 flyover will begin in Savannah before heading to Chattsworth, Calhoun, Albany, Waycross, Jessup and Brunswick, according to the Georgia National Guard.

These flyovers have been part of other national displays happening across the nation to honor healthcare workers.

