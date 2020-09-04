Waffle House waffle mix sells out in less than 24 hours, but more may be coming

They also announced they are now delivering through Postmates.

ATLANTA — Georgia-based Waffle House, put novelty bags with its famous waffle mix up for sale, but if you weren't quick to buy it, you missed out. For now.

Less than 24 hours after going on sale, they said on social media that it sold out and they are "working to restock."

The mix was selling for $20 online.

"It’s not something that we have normally done before, except for those novelty gifts and sometimes at Christmas, but as you can imagine, we're trying to find additional revenue streams so that we can keep our stores open and keep our employees employed," Njeri Boss, Waffle House director of public relations, told Atlanta Business Chronicle. "We decided to take a look at some of the brand items we had and some of the things we know are very popular and see if customers responded favorably, and they have."

As the coronvirus pandemic began to spread across the country, the restaurant chain was forced to temporarily close more than 650 stores, they told the Atlanta Business Chronicle. They said year-over-year sales have declined by more than 70% since March 9.

It even forced them to bring out the Waffle House Index, something that was used regularly during natural disasters to let diners know which locations were open.

"We traditionally try not to sell any of our restaurant-size items as a grocery store, because we want customers to come in. We prepare it and they can have it right there or take it home," Boss said.

"Of course, with dine-in service limited right now all across the country, with some folks being under shelter-at-home orders, it makes it difficult for some folks to come out. Or, some folks are reasonably afraid to come out. This is an opportunity for them to have a little piece of Waffle House at home that they can order online and have it delivered."

They've also put coffee beans up for sale on the site. Each box contains five bags of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America. That sells for $10 online.

You can also get a board game "Waffleopoly," a spinoff of the ever-so-popular Monopoly. There is a limit of 1 per customer, and they are sold for $26.

They announced on Thursday that they've partnered with Postmates and you can get your favorite Waffle House meal delivered to your door starting today.

