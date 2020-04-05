This week is National Nurses Appreciation Week. We want to hear from you!

ATLANTA — Something we can all agree on is COVID-19 testers working around the clock deserve a little break now and then.

Former 11Alive anchor Jaye Watson shared this funny Tik-Tok of a nurse practitioner at Emory, keeping it light as she dives into the alcohol wipes or so it seems.

A genie in a bottle for our time! Check out the video in the player above.

How do you want to thank these healthcare heroes? Call us at 678-765-9514 and leave your message of appreciation.



Make sure to tell us your name, where you're from, and the best way for us to contact you and we may use your voicemail on air.

