Gov. Kemp, state officials to give COVID-19 update

The press conference comes as thousands of people have gathered on the streets protesting the deaths of three black Americans.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will once again provide an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts during a news conference at the State Capitol.

Kemp will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Homer Bryson, Director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and Adjutant General Tom Carden from the Georgia National Guard.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed on 11Alive.com as well as the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Across the nation, including right here in metro Atlanta, demonstrations continued into Monday in the wake of the deaths of three black Americans.

The protests stemmed over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor. Many said they were fighting for the dismantling of institutionalized racism and the dismantling of police brutality.

Several protests have taken place around the Capitol and the governor's mansion. Kemp has pushed for peaceful protesting in the state after Friday's events turned violent.

He pulled the Georgia National Guard away from their coronavirus efforts to help local law enforcement with controlling the crowds at the protests.

The concern nationwide with the demonstrations is the spread of COVID-19 as most protesters are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Looking at the big picture, the number of new COVID-19 cases has trended down now for several days, with an average of 523 new cases this past week. That’s compared to 659 the week before.