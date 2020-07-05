Gov. Kemp, state officials to provide COVID-19 update

The press conference is set for 3:30 p.m. at the State Capitol in Atlanta and will be streamed on this page.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has a press conference planned for this afternoon to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 efforts.

The press conference is set for 3:30 p.m. at the State Capitol in Atlanta.

Among the other officials expected are state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson, Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden and Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel.

11Alive will stream it on our website and on 11Alive's YouTube channel.

It is not known at this time what specifically the governor will address. In recent days, he has been addressing the ramped up testing across the state.

It has also been a full week since the stay-at-home order expired on April 30, 2020. There has been a lot of feedback provided to the governor's office about this decision to let the order expire.

As of Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting 31,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases along with 1,332 reported deaths. The governor has stood by the data being presented to him that the 14-day average continues to decrease.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.