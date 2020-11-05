What does traveling look like over the next few months?

A recent poll found more than half of Americans had canceled of postponed their plans to travel

ATLANTA — States have started to reopen and people are slowly starting to look toward the future, but what will it take for you to feel comfortable taking a trip away from your home?

The travel and vacation industries have taken a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic, and now at a time when many would be thinking about summer travel, most of those plans are on hold or have been canceled altogether.

Prices are low and planes are empty, but that's not pushing folks to head out on a trip.

According to a recent Harris Poll, 51 percent of Americans have called off or put off their travel plans because of coronavirus concerns. And 49 percent said they'd be ready to fly six months after the government said the virus is subsiding.

FlightStats said since the end of March, U.S. airlines cancelled nearly 220,000 flights nationwide and nearly 50,000 have been canceled in Europe.

Passengers aren’t the only ones concerned. The Allied Pilots Association has called for tougher measures from the Transportation Security Administration. The group wants to see temperature scans and safety gear for crew members, like masks and gloves, saying it will help give travelers more confidence.

Still at least for now, experts advise holding off on that trip.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all non-essential international travel should be avoided, and back at the end of March, the State Department raised the global travel advisory to its highest level, four, "do not travel."

Travel pros said the international travel market will take longer to bounce back, as people are uneasy about flying, and other countries may not reopen their borders right away.

Many expect regional travel within the United States will come back first, as people are anxious to get out and may seek drive-able destinations or outdoor locations to visit.

If you do plan to travel fairly soon, experts said you should think hard about where you plan to stay and the location's cleanliness. You'll also need to consider how you can practice social distancing while away.

