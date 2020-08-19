LIST | These metro cities have mask mandates

The mandates require people to cover their noses and mouths in public. It's all in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

ATLANTA — Following an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp allowing local governments to issue mask mandates, the following cities have announced that they are required.

The mandates require people to cover their noses and mouths in public. It's all in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They are allowed to be enforced on government-owned property as well as private property if the owner agrees, according to Kemp's order.

CITIES WITH MASK MANDATES:

Athens-Clarke County

Atlanta

Dunwoody

Roswell

Sandy Springs

Smyrna