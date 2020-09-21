White County animal control division chief dies from COVID-19 complications

'Joey loved his family & his community and he will be missed.'

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — White County officials are mourning the loss of county's Animal Control division chief.

Friends of White County Animal Shelter - a Facebook page run by volunteers - posted on Saturday that Joey Kastner had died from COVID-19 complications. He was 36 years old.

The post says he spent many weeks in the hospital battling the virus.

An online fundraising campaign said his wife also had COVID-19, but she was released from the hospital earlier this month. The GoFundMe page says Joey died from his complications on Sept. 18.

"Please pray for Amanda and the babies as they face this hardship," GoFundMe says.

"He served our county with love and integrity," a Facebook post by White County Public Safety reads. "Joey loved his family & his community and he will be missed. Rest in Peace, Joey. We love you."

White County officials said Kastner joined the team in 2013 and worked his way up to division chief for Animal Control.

An online obituary said his funeral would be held Monday afternoon. He leaves a wife, two children, and other relatives.

It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Division Chief Joey Kastner today. Joey joined our team in 2013 and... Posted by White County Public Safety on Monday, September 21, 2020