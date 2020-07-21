'It is a threat to the health and well-being of the nation': White House bypasses CDC for private company

Hospitals and state health departments now have to report COVID-19 numbers to a private contractor.

ATLANTA — This week, hospitals and states will stop reporting COVID-19 patient information directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, it will now go to a private contractor hired by the federal government.

Some public health officials said the change will influence the agency’s ability to quickly respond to the virus during the pandemic. The CDC’s director and the White House disagree.

From the start of the pandemic, the agency collected COVID-19 patient information, ICU bed availability, and other information directly from hospitals through the states.

Instead, states must now report to a private contractor called TeleTracking, hired by the Department of Health and Human Services this past April.

“And I have to say, it mystifies me why we would do that,” said Dr. Camara Jones, the previous president of the American Public Health Association and a former CDC scientist, who worked at the agency for 14 years.

“It’s just made it harder for us to really know and manage and appropriately deal with this pandemic. It is a threat to the health and well-being of the nation,” said Jones in a Zoom interview with 11Alive.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said that won’t happen. In a response posted on the agency’s website Wednesday, Redfield said “no one is taking access or data away from CDC. "

"We have merely streamlined the data collection mechanism for hospitals on the frontlines.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new reporting system requires more hospitals to participate, from 81 percent of hospitals reporting to 100 percent.

“Ensuring that hospitals are reporting into this system, where we're getting more complete data,” said McEnany in a White House Press briefing.

McEnany said the change will also allow the federal government to improve its distribution of Remdesivir, a drug that has been used to treat the virus, by identifying which hospitals need it the most.

Jones said she’s unaware of anyone complaining about the former CDC reporting mechanism. So, she doesn’t understand why the change is needed during a public health crisis.

“If it’s not broke, then don’t try to fix it in the middle of a pandemic,” said Jones.

HHS awarded a $10 million contract to TeleTracker in April to collect the data, which has drawn criticism from some lawmakers because it was given without a competitive bidding process.

On June 15, U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington tweeted that “the Trump Administration is going to have to give a full justification for this.” The lawmaker sits on the Senate Committee on Health, Education and Pensions, which has oversight of HHS.

Earlier that month, Murray wrote a letter to Redfield expressing her concern about the company, the contract and the change in reporting.

“The new system seems to create a second mechanism through which hospitals could report the same information already collected through [CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN)],” Murray wrote.

Jones said if HHS had millions of dollars available, it should have been used to invest in the CDC, not a contractor. “So, what it’s doing is undermining our public health infrastructure in this country in the midst of this pandemic and that can’t be good for the health of a nation.”

The change does not prohibit states from collecting and publishing its COVID-19 hospitalization data.

11Alive reached to TeleTracking for an interview, but did not get a response.