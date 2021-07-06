White House report: Georgia ranks No. 45 for COVID vaccine administration

Georgia continues to be one of the worst states for vaccine administration.

ATLANTA — Georgia continues to make progress when it comes to new cases, however, the state is still one of the worst for vaccine administration.

In the latest COVID-19 White House Task Force report dated June 4, Georgia is also one of the worst states for hospitalizations and deaths.

Meanwhile, Vermont, the best state for vaccine administration in the United States with some of the lowest rates of new cases, test positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to the White House report.

Here is a breakdown of the latest White House report for Georgia:

Georgia is ranked 45th lowest for the number of people fully vaccinated What this means for Georgia: The state is still one of the worst for vaccine administration. ID, OK, WV and SC are all in front of Georgia

Georgia is ranked 25th for new cases per 100K What this means for Georgia: The state isn't the worst but it could be better compared to others. Georgia is improving. Currently, California and Vermont are two states leading the nation for vaccine administration. Those states have the first and second-lowest rates of new cases in the country.

Georgia is ranked 23rd for test positivity What this means for Georgia: Again, the state is not the best but it isn't the worse. Georgia is getting better. MA and CA have the lowest test positivity rates in the country. They're also within the group of states who are leading the nation for vaccine administration.

Georgia is ranked 48th highest for COVID hospitalizations What this means for Georgia: The state is among the worst for COVID hospitalizations, which is not a good thing. MT, CO, WY, and KY are the four states doing worse than Georgia

Georgia is ranked 47th highest for COVID deaths What this means for Georgia: The state is still among the worst in the country for COVID-related deaths. IL, OH, MT, SD, and WI are the five states doing worse than Georgia



The mass vaccination site at Mercedes Benz Stadium officially closed Monday after five months of administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials at MBS said they reached their targeted milestone and administered a total of 300,452 vaccines.

Latest COVID numbers as of June 8>> Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, June 8

Ciara Frisbe contributed to this report.