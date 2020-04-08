Wills Park Pool in Alpharetta closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

'While the individual did not have direct contact with the public, out of an abundance of caution for our community and staff' the pool will be closed for now.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta has decided to close the Wills Park Pool after they said a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement was posted on the city's Twitter page, saying the pool is closed until further notice.

"While the individual did not have direct contact with the public, out of an abundance of caution for our community and staff," the tweet says.

The city said the staff will be quarantined and/or tested for the virus. They also plan on cleaning the pool area intensely by following recommended guidelines.

"The pool will be reopened only when we are confident that it is safe to do so," the tweet said.