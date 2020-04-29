With no games being played, Braves use resources to feed community

The Home Plate Project is one of two food programs the Braves have launched to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA — When Braves Country needs help, the team answers the call.

“We’re on target to do 43,000 meals over the next six weeks,” said Danielle Bedasse, Executive Director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Director of Community Affairs.

The Home Plate Project is one of two food programs the Braves have launched to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Chef Pete Smithing, the kitchens at Truist Park will prepare food that was previously purchased for Braves games - that were scheduled to be played in April - and create meals for the community.

“Our team, from day one, from the day we knew that we weren’t going to be on the field for our home opener, everyone from the organization, from top to bottom wanted to figure out how we can help in our communities,” said Bedasee.

The second food program the Braves launched is Meals for the Brave, which supports local restaurants and delivers food to front-line medical workers. An expected 2,500 meals from 17 area local restaurants will be served to medical and support staffs.

“We have a bit of a philosophy from a community perspective at the Braves. This is about what those front line workers are doing for all of us right now. The sacrifices they are making, for all of us, they are our heroes.”

