Without vaccines yet for children, what should you do before taking your kids to summer camp

ATLANTA — As we get closer to summer, how close are we to getting kids vaccinated before sending them off to camp? That's a question a lot of parents are asking and doctors are getting.

Now that new CDC guidance for summer camps was released, parents like Adrienne Hill are preparing their children.

Hill has two kids: 11-year-old Davis Hill and 7-year-old Carter Hill. She usually sends them to camp for ten weeks each summer. This year, she's sending them for four weeks.

"This year was very different than any year I've done camps before," Hill said. "Years ago I'd be waiting for pre-registration, get it done in January, February. To be honest with you this time I waited 'til about 2 weeks ago? 3 weeks ago? To see which camps were open. I definitely did my due diligence and research on protocols for this year, especially because kids are not vaccinated."

She says she'll definitely vaccinate her kids as soon as that time comes.

"My oldest definitely started asking me, 'mommy, you got vaccinated, when will I be able to get vaccinated?'" she said.

Back in January, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said: "Hopefully, when we get to the late spring and early summer, we will have children be able to be vaccinated according to the FDA's guidance."

Pfizer is currently waiting for the FDA to review and approve the expansion of its vaccine to teens ages 12 to 15.

Chair of Pediatrics for Weill Cornell Medicine, Dr. Sallie Permar, says that even if the FDA does approve the expansion of the vaccine, it is unlikely children will be vaccinated and fully immune on time for camp.

"In general, the FDA takes three weeks to review an emergency use authorization and three weeks from April 9th [when the FDA began to review the research] would be [Friday]," said Dr. Permar. "Time is getting short because you know it takes two doses and you have to be two weeks past your last dose to truly be immune."

Dr. Permar recommends parents do their research before sending their kids off to summer camp.

"I think it is fully within our rights as parents and physicians and communities to be asking those places that are serving children like summer camps and daycares and schools what proportion of your staff are vaccinated," she said.

Hill says she will send her kids to their camp just as prepared as when they went back to face-to-face in school.

"They have hand sanitizers in [their backpack], I also have a face shield for them in case someone needs to see them talk or when they're eating lunch just for them to feel comfortable," the mother of two said.

New CDC guidance for operating summer camps says everyone should wear masks at all times except when eating, drinking or swimming and that campers and staff stay in small groups with social distancing enforced.

It says most camp activities should be done outside but if they have to be indoors, leave windows and doors open.

"In addition to asking your summer camp or school or daycare what your vaccine rate among your staff is, also think about what are the protocols in place? Mask wearing is still critical, especially indoors I would say outdoor also because you're dealing with an unvaccinated population which is our children," added Dr. Permar.

Dr. Permar worked on a study in North Carolina last year, where she found transmission in summer camps is low. She says this year, however, things look different.

"Things have changed with the virus. There are virus variants that are now more transmissible that are circulating," said Dr. Permar. "This has really changed the epidemiology."

In the meantime, Hill - who got vaccinated in the first phase as a healthcare worker - is looking forward to vaccinating her two sons.