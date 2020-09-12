x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

'I'm A Miracle' | Woman survives 100-day battle with COVID-19

Laura Balfour, 65, spent roughly two months on a ventilator — a time period she hardly recalled.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman is urging others to take COVID-19 more seriously after she returned home from the hospital following a battle with the disease that lasted more than three months.

Laura Balfour, 65, spent roughly two months on a ventilator — a time period she hardly recalled Monday.

“I’m a miracle,” Balfour says. “It doesn’t usually happen that way.”

Balfour said she had been plenty healthy and cautious prior to developing symptoms on Aug. 24.

By Sept. 3 she was struggling to breathe.

Family members said doctors and support staff actually prepared them in early October for the worst-case scenario — even apparently telling Balfour’s husband to plan for her funeral. Later in October, however, Balfour suddenly began to improve.

Read more: https://bit.ly/36WvAs7

Related Articles