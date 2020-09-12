'I'm A Miracle' | Woman survives 100-day battle with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman is urging others to take COVID-19 more seriously after she returned home from the hospital following a battle with the disease that lasted more than three months.
Laura Balfour, 65, spent roughly two months on a ventilator — a time period she hardly recalled Monday.
“I’m a miracle,” Balfour says. “It doesn’t usually happen that way.”
Balfour said she had been plenty healthy and cautious prior to developing symptoms on Aug. 24.
By Sept. 3 she was struggling to breathe.
Family members said doctors and support staff actually prepared them in early October for the worst-case scenario — even apparently telling Balfour’s husband to plan for her funeral. Later in October, however, Balfour suddenly began to improve.
