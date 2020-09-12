'I'm A Miracle' | Woman survives 100-day battle with COVID-19

Laura Balfour, 65, spent roughly two months on a ventilator — a time period she hardly recalled.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman is urging others to take COVID-19 more seriously after she returned home from the hospital following a battle with the disease that lasted more than three months.

Laura Balfour, 65, spent roughly two months on a ventilator — a time period she hardly recalled Monday.

“I’m a miracle,” Balfour says. “It doesn’t usually happen that way.”

Balfour said she had been plenty healthy and cautious prior to developing symptoms on Aug. 24.

By Sept. 3 she was struggling to breathe.