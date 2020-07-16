Worker at Brookhaven location of DeKalb Tax Commissioner’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

Although the employee who tested positive did not report to work after feeling ill, the commissioner has decided to delay the opening out of an abundance of caution

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven satellite location for the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office closed Wednesday after officials learned an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Although the employee who tested positive did not report to work after feeling ill, DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson has decided to delay the opening of the location out of an abundance of caution. It will open at 11 a.m. and will remain open an additional hour, until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the office is undergoing a thorough deep cleaning. They added that the employees, who are required to take a rapid COVID-19 test, will self-quarantine until they receive their test results.

“The health, safety and well-being of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we navigate this global pandemic and continue to serve the people of DeKalb County,” said Johnson. “My thoughts and prayers are with our employee and their family as we hope for a full recovery.”

Johnson requires employees and customers to wear masks in all tax office locations.

“We all have a role to play in flattening the curve and protecting each other from contracting this disease," Johnson said in a news release.