World AIDS Day: Battling a major health issue during a pandemic

Activists share how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the fight against AIDS.

ATLANTA — As the world continues to battle the coronavirus, millions are still fighting another major health issue that struck decades ago. HIV has infected more than 77 million people worldwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Every year on December 1 since 1988, World AIDS Day spreads awareness and shows support for those battling HIV and those who have died from AIDS. Those in the fight against the virus said they see grim parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS crisis.

"We’re all in the same storm, but we’re in different boats. We’re all impacted by COVID-19 in some way and we’re impacted by AIDS and HIV in some way, whether you know it or not," says CEO of CARE for AIDS Justin Miller

Atlanta based non-profit CARE for AIDS works to empower people to live life beyond AIDS, primarily focusing on communities in Kenya. The non-profit works to mobilize community churches in caring both physically and spiritually for families affected by HIV/AIDS.