Coronavirus survivor celebrates 101st birthday

Bill Cohen celebrated his 101st birthday this week, the same week he was released from Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono after a battle with the virus.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Beating COVID-19 is a celebration of its own but imagine beating the virus and celebrating your 101st birthday.

Bill Cohen from Monroe County did exactly that. He was released from Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono earlier this week.

Cohen has quite a list of achievements. He's a World War II veteran, proud grandfather, birthday boy, and now a COVID-19 survivor.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Jennifer Sapienza, his granddaughter, who says the last few weeks have been scary for her family.

"Honestly, as soon as we got the call, I just broke down and cried because I thought that was it. He's 101 years old. I seemed to forget who he is. He's kind of feisty," Sapienza said. "I mean the man lived through the Spanish flu, World War II, polio, and he just keeps on going. He's stubborn. If anyone is going to beat it, it's going to be him."

Cohen is a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor near Stroudsburg.

His granddaughter said because of visiting restrictions at the nursing home, they haven't seen him since mid-March.

"For us to be able to see him finally again, after almost two months was incredible. He was just so excited to see us also."

Health officials say every COVID-19 recovery is a success story, but this one is extra special.

"He had been relatively healthy and had not seen a doctor for 30 years and was able to be discharged. There was a lot of tears, quite honestly," said Elizabeth Wise, LVH – Pocono president.

Cohen is back at Pleasant Valley Manor. He's still dealing with some symptoms but has a good support system.