Class in session | Analyzing Georgia COVID-19 cases by zip codes as students begin fall semester

The number of COVID-19 cases are higher now than what they were when school ended in the spring.

ATLANTA — As students across Georgia start returning to the classroom - both in person and online - 11Alive is taking a look at some of the zip codes where COVID-19 is the most prevalent.

In Fulton County, the zip code 30349 is the area with the highest number of cases. There are 13 public schools - not including charter or alternative schools - located in that area.

At the end of the last year school year on April 22, the zip code had 159 cases of the virus. As of Monday, Aug. 10, however, that number has soared above 1,300. That trend is depicted in the graph below.

School resumes virtually for Fulton County on Aug. 24.

Meanwhile, Gwinnett County students wrapped up the first day of virtual classes for the new school year.

Zip code 30044 - that's the Lawrenceville area - saw a 888 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the summer. That's shown in the graph below.

All 13 public schools in that zip code will stay with distance learning for now.

DeKalb County students return to learning on Monday. They'll also be online.

The Lithonia area - zip code 30058 - is dealing with most cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County. Data in the graph below shows cases there are now six times greater than they were in the spring, on May 24.

