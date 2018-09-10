ZEBULON, Ga. -- A coroner's report is shedding light on what led to the sudden, tragic death of a Pike County High School football player days after a game injury.

According to school officials, junior and linebacker Dylan Thomas died at the hospital on Sept. 30 from injuries sustained during Friday night's game against Peach County High School.

At the game, he was able to respond to medical staff and explained that he had lost feeling in his leg. But a new report says his condition deteriorated quickly.

Thomas was taken from the field in an ambulance to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in nearby Griffin before being transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital by helicopter.

Thomas underwent surgery hours later but remained hospitalized in a coma Saturday evening and died the next day.

Now, a coroner's report lists his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to a traumatic brain injury. The coroner's office ruled the death an accident.

Following the release of the official cause of death, Pike County Coroner Terrell A. Moody released a statement offering condolences to Thomas's family.

"The outpouring of love and support from the community and many others has been amazing," he said.

On the school's website Monday morning, the school said in a statement that school counselors will be on hand to provide assistance and support to students. The school also provided resources and the various way for parents to support their children during this time.

"Dylan was an active participant in our school community and a member of the Class of 2020," the school wrote. "Please remember his family in the days ahead."

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Dylan's uncle Nick Burgess wrote that Thomas had brain swelling.

After news of Thomas' death, friends, students and others in the community flooded social media with tributes to the high school student.

