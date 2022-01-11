As drug prices continue to rise, many Americans are forced to choose between quality of life or death

Example video title will go here for this video

11Alive's #CostofCare series highlights the hardships and issues within the U.S. healthcare system, when people receive a life-changing medical diagnosis.

What some companies are saying

"I definitely didn't think my baby was dead'

America leads the world in expenses for prescription medications. In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies started raising the prices of their drugs and it's costing Americans their lives – many are forced to choose between quality of life or death.

Antroinette Worsham was at her desk at work. It's a Tuesday she will never forget.

"I definitely didn't think my baby was dead," she said.

"She had showered because she had still had on her towel. She still had on her towel and she was lying face down... ," Antroinette recalled. "And my son rolled her, he rolled her over and he said, 'Her eyes were rolled behind her head.' And she had her insulin, she had an insulin pen in her bed. It was empty..."

At the age of 16, Antavia Worsham was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Antroinette said the diagnosis really turned her daughter's life around.

"All of a sudden, I now have to watch what I eat. I have to count my carbs. You know, I have to inject myself with, with insulin," she recalled of her daughter. "I have to prick my finger to check my sugar."

A state program covered the cost – until Antavia aged out of the program.

"They paid for all of her diabetes supplies, her care, everything up until the age of 21," Antroinette explained.