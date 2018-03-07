DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- New state data shows a dangerous trend of counterfeit pills that could have deadly results.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's released statistics from its crime lab that show 100 cases of counterfeit pills tested so far in 2018. According to the newly released information, oxycodone is the most common pill being faked - usually with even more deadly opioids.

“We have drug chemists that have been testing pills here for decades," Chemistry Section Manager Deneen Kilcrease with the GBI said. "Even them with their trained eye can’t tell the difference between some of these counterfeit pills.”

The fake pills look identical to the real thing down to their distinct markings but are really drugs like fentanyl, furanyl fentanyl and even the deadly designer drug U-47700 otherwise known as "pink."

In fact, these fentanyl variants accounted for more than 30 of the 100 reported cases. These drugs are so potent that the residue alone can cause an overdose. They're also commonly immune to anti-overdose drugs such as Narcan meaning that overdose can easily prove fatal.

It is the same type of drug that, a year prior, was found in fake Percocet pills in central Georgia. Those pills led to a handful of deaths in a single week.

“It was a new drug Georgia hadn’t seen before, well it is still showing up on the data," Kilcrease said. "So where we think because we aren’t talking about it we aren’t seeing it anymore, but it is still flying under the radar.”

The new trend of lacing or replacing black market drugs with cheaper and more deadly alternatives has become a growing trend in recent years - particularly in metro Atlanta.

In fact, according to the GBI report, Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett and Carroll counties already have the highest counts of circulating counterfeit pills in Georgia for the year along with Houston County in central Georgia. But the GBI isn't just getting the seized pills from those counties.

"These seizures weren't just in one county; they weren't just in metro Atlanta," Kilcrease said. "This is a statewide problem."

The GBI can't say if this is a growing problem because it is impossible to know how many more fake prescription pills might be out there and they can only test what is seized. However, the agency's data does show that this continues to be a serious issue.

