DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As a boil water advisory stretches ever closer to the school week, the DeKalb County School District has released its plan for Monday - which may include canceling class.

In a message shared to parents and family, the school district said that it had worked with DeKalb County Watershed and gathered 60,000 bottles of water for schools that are more likely to remain under the boil advisory on Monday.

However, if the advisory - which involves only water used for cooking or drinking - remains in effect for the entire county on the first day back, the school district has decided it will close all schools on Monday, instead.

The school district intends to announce a decision by 9 p.m. on whether or not it will close.

The entire situation stems from power outages Friday and Saturday night that caused a drop in water pressure at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant in northern DeKalb County.

In order to lift the advisory, the county is sending samples of the water to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to test for contamination. The samples have been collected and sent, but the tests are still pending.

Fortunately, water can still be used for showering, laundry or bathing. However, residents should avoid swallowing water. Toddlers and infants should be sponge-bathed.

This Boil Water Advisory does not include portions of DeKalb County served by the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

