Drowning can happen quickly and quietly with no splashing or screaming.

It is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 9.

"Some of the worst drownings I've seen here have been at pool parties," said Dr. Sarah Lazarus, a pediatric emergency physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

In 2017, 111 drowning patients were brought to Scottish Rite or Egleston for treatment. Most were non-fatal.

But how exactly do doctors handle those cases as they come in?

"The biggest thing is making sure their airway is intact, that they're breathing, that their oxygen levels are okay," Dr. Lazarus said.

She said most drownings happen in pools and often during pool parties. It's not nearly as far-fetched as it may seem.

"Because you have all these people around, and it gives you this false sense of security that your child is safe," Dr. Lazarus said.

She suggested designating a "water watcher" who stays within arms reach of young swimmers.

"We call it touch supervision," Dr. Lazarus said. "Maybe even have that person wear a sign. Make sure they remember that it's their job at this party. They're not drinking. They're not on their phone. They're not distracted."

© 2018 WXIA