Hall County urging residents to get their pets vaccinated after dog encounters rabid fox

Hall County officials said a rabid fox and someone's pet made contact in a Gainesville neighborhood.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Hall County is alerting residents about rabies in their community.

According to a county spokesperson, a rabid fox and a dog made contact on Young Road in Gainesville.

Hall County Animal Control got notice the fox tested positive for rabies at the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section in Decatur, where it was shipped after the encounter.

The county said officials intend to post positive rabies alert signs in the area they found the fox.

"If you see an animal acting abnormally in the area, contact Hall County Animal Services," the spokesperson said.

You can call animal control at 770-531-6830. During non-working hours, the county said call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Hall County is urging residents to vaccinate their pets for rabies. They're just $10 at the Hall County Animal Shelter at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville.