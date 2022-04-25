'Words can't express the depth of my gratitude' | Emory professor receives kidney donation from former student

In Vicki Hertzberg’s case, she was told that it could take up to seven years to receive a donor that was on life support.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — “I knew that I had some competition, but I also felt that I would be the one to match with her.”

That is what went through Emory Assistant Professor Dr. Roxana Chicas’ mind when she decided to take the steps to become her mentor, Dr. Vicki Hertzberg’s, kidney donor.

The pair met back in 2016 when Chicas joined the Emory Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing’s doctoral program. In the beginning, Chicas said she was “intimidated” by Hertzberg but also impressed by the kindness she showed everyone.

Not long after, Chicas found herself in Hertzberg's class and eventually, on her research staff studying the impacts that heat exposure has on the health of agricultural workers.

This would be the start of their friendship and over the next couple of years, the two would travel together researching and developing a bond that is rare between colleagues.

“Throughout the time that I was a doctoral student, she took me on trips. We went to Brazil and we went to Mexico for research studies and for a clinical emergency for nursing students,” Chicas said. “I got to know her more than my advisor, but as a person,”

However, in Dec 2020, Hertzberg was given a shock when she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure.

At first, she couldn’t believe it. She immediately went to another doctor for a second opinion, but by mid-2021, she was recommended for a kidney transplant.

“There's not a whole lot you can do at that point,” Hertzberg said.

According to the Health Resource and Service Administration over 90,000 people are on the national kidney donation waitlist and the average time it takes to receive a kidney is three to five years.

In Hertzberg’s case, she was told that it could take up to seven years to receive a donor that was on life support. However, during an intake interview, her P.A. gave her a piece of advice that would change the course of her diagnosis.

Compared to a donor on life support, a living donor’s kidney can last up to 25 years long - over twice as long as a kidney from a life support donor. To find a living donor, Hertzberg was advised to reach out to her family and her network to see what could come of it.

Not expecting much of a response, she sent an email explaining to her what she was going through and the need she would require.

This would be the exact effort she needed to find a donor because while many responses to the letter were sympathetic, there were people who immediately came to Hertzberg’s aide, “competing” to be her life-saving donor.

“There were also many, many people that said, ‘Okay yes, I'll do this,’ and they started to go through the procedure,” she explained.

One of these people would be Hertzberg’s close companion, Chicas.

When she first read the letter, she was shocked that her advisor’s condition was at such an advanced stage.

“I knew that she was having issues with her kidney. I didn't know to what extent because she hadn't really revealed that to us,” Chicas said.

Feeling the urge to take action and be there for her mentor, Chicas called her mother for advice and told her she wanted to be Hertzberg’s kidney donor.

“My mom said, ‘Well, you know, if you think that's what you've got to do, then go for it,’” Chicas said.

With her mother’s approval, that same day, Chicas said she enrolled in the Emory HealthCare Kidney Transplant Living Donor Program to see if she would be a match. She told herself that if it was meant to be, she would.

Miraculously, when it came to the “competition,” out of all of the people who went through the match donation process, a total of five were viable options for Hertzberg. However, the closest and best match would come from Chicas. She would be the one to donate her kidney to her mentor, and when Hertzberg found out she was at a loss for words.

“I was speechless and still am. Just mere words can't express the depth of my gratitude,” Hertzberg said.

On March 15, the two underwent the life-changing procedure and now - almost two months post-surgery - both Chicas and Hertzberg are advocating for the importance of being a living donor.

“There's a tremendous need out there. There are tens of thousands of people waiting for a new kidney, and unfortunately, many of them are going to have to wait for years and years and be on dialysis or some other renal replacement therapy, and possibly die before they can ever get one,” Hertzberg said. “So I would like people to take this to heart that being a living donor is truly life-giving. It's certainly changed mine,” Hertzberg said.