Emory researchers awarded $200K grant to study pain management methods that could benefit NFL players

ATLANTA — Researchers at Emory University are receiving a grant to look into alternative pain management methods that could benefit NFL players and others. The university announced this week the $200,000 grant was awarded by the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee (PMC).

Emory's clinical trial will examine how giving a mindfulness-based intervention before orthopedic surgery to patients with sports medicine injuries affects postoperative recovery. Experts say mindfulness interventions can improve physical and behavioral outcomes.

“Our team is excited to receive funding for this study, which will rigorously evaluate the utility of mindfulness as a scalable, potentially opioid-sparing, patient-centered intervention,” said Nicholas Giordano, an assistant professor at the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory.

The goal is to work toward improving postoperative outcomes for NFL players, other athletes, and anyone with sports medicine injuries. Emory said the study's participants will be elite professional athletes outside of the NFL.

Experts say mindfulness interventions can improve physical and behavioral outcomes. They can include intentional awareness of present-moment thoughts, emotions, sensations, and other internal or external stimuli, according to Emory's news release.

The instructors will show the participants how to implement mindfulness practices into their daily routines. Then, the study team will examine the benefits.