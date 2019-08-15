COBB COUNTY, Ga. — State officials say toxic algae levels were within a safe range at Allatoona Lake following a recent test - but won't discount that they may have been much higher on the weekend that a dog got sick and died.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that the test for blue-green algae in the popular lake indicated levels were "within the safe range."

However, the organization suggested that there may have been an algae bloom over the weekend that had already dissipated by the time the samples were taken.

"EPD recommends that people and pets avoid going into lakes or ponds that appear bright green or the color of pea soup," the agency said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the heels of a now-viral post by a woman in Marietta who said she went to the lake for a day of fun that ended with heartbreak.

It was Morgan and Patrick Fleming's first time taking their border collie Arya to the lake - but it would become the beloved dog's last.

Fleming said Arya started vomiting so she took the dog to the emergency room. Sadly, the dog was brain dead by then and ultimately died.

No necropsy was performed on Arya but the Flemings said that the veterinarian believed blue-green algae was the likely toxin that killed her. That determination was based on the pet's symptoms.

Dr. Mark Aubel, Greenwater Laboratories president, recently published a report studying several dogs who became sick in Florida from ingesting microcystins, which is a type of toxins from certain freshwater cyanobacteria.

Dr. Aubel says without testing, it's hard to identify toxic algae.

But cases similar to Arya's have been reported around the country this summer.

The EPD reports that cyanobacteria occur in waters normally used for recreation, fishing and even drinking. And while not all blooms are dangerous to humans or animals, some are formed by bacteria that also produce toxins.

They're also more likely to quickly grow in warmer temperatures which are common across many parts of Georgia during this time of year.

For humans, these toxic blooms can cause anything from irritation, stomach problems, breathing issues, fever, headaches and even neurologic symptoms.

However, in animals, the symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, seizures and death.

